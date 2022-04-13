Forest City man going to prison over meth in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – Methamphetamine is sending a Forest City man to prison.
Micheal Allen Lancaster, 24, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Lancaster was arrested after a traffic stop on January 23 on U.S. Highway 18 in Garner.
Garner police say they pulled Lancaster over after recognizing him as being wanted on an outstanding warrant. After a K9 dog indicated the presence of illegal drugs in Lancaster’s vehicle, it was searched and police say they found 9.3 grams of meth, a scale, and plastic bags used in the sale of narcotics.
Court documents state Lancaster had multiple communications by phone with other people about buying and selling narcotics.