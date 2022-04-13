 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Forest City man going to prison over meth in Hancock County

  • Updated
  • 0
Micheal Lancaster

Micheal Lancaster

GARNER, Iowa – Methamphetamine is sending a Forest City man to prison.

Micheal Allen Lancaster, 24, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver.  Lancaster was arrested after a traffic stop on January 23 on U.S. Highway 18 in Garner.

Garner police say they pulled Lancaster over after recognizing him as being wanted on an outstanding warrant.  After a K9 dog indicated the presence of illegal drugs in Lancaster’s vehicle, it was searched and police say they found 9.3 grams of meth, a scale, and plastic bags used in the sale of narcotics.

Court documents state Lancaster had multiple communications by phone with other people about buying and selling narcotics.

