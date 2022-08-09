 Skip to main content
Forest City man arrested with 1.5 pounds of pot pleads guilty

Brandice Lewis

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after the discovery of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is taking a plea deal. 

Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and distributing drugs near a school. 

He was arrested in March after a search of his home found a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.  The investigation also led to Lewis being accused of distributing drugs to someone under 18, bringing a firearm onto school grounds, and possession of an image of a minor engaging in a prohibited sex act.  Law enforcement says these crimes occurred over the course of nearly two years. 

Lewis is now scheduled to be sentenced on October 4 in Winnebago County District Court. 

