Forest City man arrested with 1.5 pounds of pot pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after the discovery of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is taking a plea deal.
Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and distributing drugs near a school.
He was arrested in March after a search of his home found a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation also led to Lewis being accused of distributing drugs to someone under 18, bringing a firearm onto school grounds, and possession of an image of a minor engaging in a prohibited sex act. Law enforcement says these crimes occurred over the course of nearly two years.
Lewis is now scheduled to be sentenced on October 4 in Winnebago County District Court.