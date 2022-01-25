Forest City man arrested for meth in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa man is facing drug dealing charges after being arrested Sunday.
Micheal Allen Lancaster, 24 of Forest City, is charged with two counts of a controlled substance violation. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 18 in Garner.
Court documents state Lancaster was pulled over for having an outstanding warrant and a K9 dog indicated there were drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says a search found 9.3 grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine along with a scale and extra plastic bags.
Investigators say Lancaster’s cell phone shows multiple communications with other people about the buying and selling of meth between Friday and Sunday.