Forest City man arrested for arson, assault, and burglary pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of arson, assault, theft, and burglary is taking a plea deal.
Travis Fox, 43 of Forest City, was arrested in September 2021 in Lake Mills and charged with second-degree arson and aggravated assault. Court documents state Fox got into an argument with a female, lit a sweatshirt on fire, and threw it on her. Investigators say the female got the burning sweatshirt off her before it did more than burn the hood of the clothing she was wearing. Fox then allegedly grabbed the still-burning sweatshirt and put it on the hood of the female’s vehicle, saying he was going to burn it or her house down.
Fox was next arrested in December 2021 when he was allegedly caught near a Lake Mills farm with two catalytic converters in his hands. Court documents state Fox was also holding a battery-powered saw. Investigators say the converters came from a vehicle at the farm and were worth $2,000. Fox was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and trespass.
Fox has now pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives, misdemeanor assault, and third-degree burglary. His sentencing has been set for April 15 in Winnebago County District Court.