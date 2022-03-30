Forest City man arrested for 1.5 pounds of marijuana

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man is facing criminal charges after law enforcement says it found 1 ½ pounds of marijuana at his home.
Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, is accused of a controlled substance violation and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Court documents state a search warrant was executed at Lewis’ home on March 18. Investigators say drug paraphernalia and large quantities of marijuana were found in multiple areas throughout the home. Court documents state marijuana was found in a shoebox in the kitchen and in a multicolored baby supply bag in an upstairs bedroom.
Court documents state a grinder was found in Lewis’ vehicle parking in the driveway.