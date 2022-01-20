Forest City getting $30,000 in state grants

Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&