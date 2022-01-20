Forest City getting $30,000 in state grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $500,000 is being awarded to projects around Iowa as part of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
38 grants are being given, including:
A $1,000 Rural Leadership Bootcamp Grant to Franklin County
A $20,000 Rural Return Grant to Forest City to support a relocation incentive program for new residents
A $10,000 Rural Child Care Market Study Grant to Forest City
A $20,000 Rural Innovation Grant to Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah, a community-led child care facility project with STEAM and energy conservation priorities.
“The Empower Rural Iowa Initiative has played a key role in transforming our rural communities by expanding broadband access and affordable housing options, which are essential to the growth and retention of our state,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “These programs help turn innovative ideas into reality for small communities across Iowa, paving the way for opportunity and prosperity for generations to come.”