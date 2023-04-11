Forest City Chamber of Commerce gets new executive director

FOREST CITY, Iowa – There’s a new executive director of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber’s Board of Directors has approved the hiring of Julianna Burkholder. She’ll take over the job on April 17, replacing the retiring Norma Hertzer.
Burkholder was President of the Forest City Chamber in 2022 and has been the Bear Creek Golf Club Manager for the past six years.
We are excited to have Julianna step into this leadership position and look forward to her furthering the Chamber mission,” says Board President Julie Keely.