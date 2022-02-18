 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening.
Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its
passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief
but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50
mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may
accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak
winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at
times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
over short distances in and around snow squalls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel
conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

&&

Forecast: Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory issued for KIMT viewing area until Friday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Alerts.png
A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning.
 
A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
 
 
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
  expected. Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
  southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
  a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
  winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
  visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
  the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
  flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with the potential for
  brief visibility reductions below a quarter of a mile in any
  falling snow. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch.
  Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...The band of snow moves through between noon and 4pm with
  strong winds, blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures
  late this afternoon into tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
  bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this
  afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any
  roads that are wet from melting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.



