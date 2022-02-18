Forecast: Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory issued for KIMT viewing area until Friday evening

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning.
A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Some blowing snow is also possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with the potential for brief visibility reductions below a quarter of a mile in any falling snow. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The band of snow moves through between noon and 4pm with strong winds, blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures late this afternoon into tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any roads that are wet from melting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.