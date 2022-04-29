Forecast: Wet pattern continues for weekend

Rain has been the theme for the last 48 hours as some spots have seen well over 2 inches. Don't expect this pattern to change as we head into the weekend.
Just as we started the morning with rain, we will do the same this evening as showers along a warm front will move north into North Iowa. This will add to the totals we have already seen thus far.
The good news is that while some storms may have some potency to them, we are not anticipating any severe weather with these overnight. While a few rumbles of thunder may be possible, this will likely be the extent of this.
This warm front is associated a developing low pressure system that will initiate severe weather into the eastern half of the Plains as a dry line cuts through a very active environment for a significant severe weather event to unfold.
A moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) is set across parts of Nebraska and Kansas this evening. Both a level 1, 2 and 3 are spread throughout far southwestern Iowa.
We are not in any severe weather risk level at this time.
Showers and a few t-storms will continue across the region for Saturday. These will be on and off through the day, some may have a little juice to them.
This will be something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.