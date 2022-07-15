Forecast: Weekend to stay mostly dry, cloudy

After a rainy Friday morning the clouds have made attempts to clear, giving way to a little bit of sunshine here and there. Coming into the evening, these clouds do look to finally break up more which will lead us into a partly cloudy, and calm, start to the weekend.
As we officially enter into Saturday, some patches of fog will be possible during the early morning hours as more clouds arrive. Saturday will feature another mostly cloudy day with a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. Luckily, the chances for rain do look to remain isolated at best but cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will make it into the lower 80s.
Sunday welcomes back more sunshine which will aid in warming us up, starting a bit of a trend for the start of the new workweek. Temperatures will jump into the mid 80s. The combination of warm temps and sunnier skies should make for a perfect pool day.