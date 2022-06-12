Forecast: Tracking Monday morning storms and eyeing storm chances through the week

Looking to Monday, early storm opportunities will be possible as a line of showers and storms move eastward overnight riding along the high pressure ridge.
Various convective solutions are still ongoing this evening in the models with some allowing for storm development to be strong both north and south of I-90. Others hold the bulk of the activity north of I-90 with a few light showers south of 90.
Timing of this looks to be between the morning and early afternoon but a lot will still depend on how the system looks by the morning observations. What we do know however is that the greatest threats from these possible storms would be wind and some hail. Tornado threat is low given atmospheric energy is elevated.