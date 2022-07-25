Forecast: Temps to heat up for first week of August

Things are about to heat up across the Upper Midwest as we slip into the new month. The start of August is still seven days away but promises above normal temperatures via the Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook.
Almost the entire KIMT News 3 viewing area is in the dark red, 80-90% category when it comes to our chances for hotter than normal temperatures. This means all of us are in store for temps busting above the average (around 80F this time of the year) through the first full week of August (Aug. 1 through Aug. 7).
Luckily, we still have seven great summer days to enjoy before the heat kicks into overdrive. The rest of this week promises below normal temps and pleasant conditions with low humidity.
To go along with the warmer than normal summer temps, the CPC is predicting drier than normal conditions for the area.