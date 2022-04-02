Forecast: Sundays system to bring a mixed bag of possibility with rain and snow chances

Another vigorous shortwave will work into the upper Midwest overnight setting up the playing field for widespread rain showers Sunday with some snow chances overnight into Monday.
Rain will enter the region around lunchtime with a few spotty showers to start before the meat of the system moves through by the late afternoon. This will work through the viewing area providing a healthy dose of rainfall for many.
Depending on the limited energy available, a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the equation just yet.
Heading into the overnight, snow on the northern extent and backside of the low will wrap around allowing for the opportunity for some accumulation north of I-90.
At this time, inconsistency in the model output has many questioning the total snowfall potential from this system. For now the safest route and the more consistent output shows the possibility of snow accumulation greater than an inch along and north of the Olmsted county line with Goodhue and Wabasha showing the better opportunity for accumulation.
Being the current state of the model outputs and their current inconsistencies, take this with a grain of salt. As we head into tonight and start to get in this evenings runs we will have a better idea the amounts and location.
Keep in mind, with Saturday temperatures nearing 50 degrees for many, and a return to 40s on Sunday, accumulation looks to be primarily on colder surfaces able to support some snow lifespan.