 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forecast: Summer heat sticks around this week, higher rain chances Monday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Precipitation Outlook - Next 5 Days.png

In a traditional summertime fashion, the heat will stick around over the next 5 days with highs in the low to mid 80s to start the week, finishing with the chance of some 90s by next weekend.

Rain chances, although slim for midweek, will be present both Monday and Friday with the chance for a few stray summertime showers possible for the other three days.

Another powerful upper level ridge will very slowly drift east this week bringing high heat to much of the south and central US with ridge running thunderstorms likely to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on select days. 

7 Day Forecast PM - Ryan.png

Recommended for you