Forecast: Steady Afternoon Temperatures Before Overnight Tumble

Steady temperatures are the theme this afternoon as we sit in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. Even though we saw some cooling this morning this was expected to be the case as clouds continue to cover overhead.
Don't expect these mild temps to stick around for long though as by the evening temperatures will begin to fall back in the low 20s and upper teens. Wind gust could stand in the range of 25-30 MPH through the day before easing off into the evening.
A stray flurry is possible as a developing snowstorm moves through parts of the Midwest both today and tomorrow bringing the opportunity once again for high accumulations to both southern Iowa and across central and Northeastern Illinois. The cold front moving through our region this morning will continue to move the system south well away from the viewing area.
Cold air moving in today will allow for overnight lows and early morning temps to be in the single digits.