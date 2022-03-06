Forecast: Snow chances return Sunday night, Monday morning

Another storm system will move across parts of the Midwest and Mid-South this evening bring the opportunity for some accumulating snowfall for some across north Iowa.
A deep trough stretching well into southern Texas will eject a low pressure system across the Midwest and Mid South bringing severe weather to parts of the Mid-South, and snow chances to the Midwest.
Unlike yesterdays setup, the positioning of the low will keep the KIMT forecast area well into sub freezing territory (below 32 degrees) allowing for any precipitation to be fully snow. This will likely be the case later on this evening.
Based upon afternoon model trends snow showers and light flurries should extend north of the Iowa/Minnesota line allowing for lighter amounts under an inch to dust the ground. Across north Iowa, southern counties in the viewing area have the possibility to pick up around an inch of snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
This could make for some tricky travel condition early Monday morning as the majority of the snow looks to depart the region by the late morning.