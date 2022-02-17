Forecast: Single-digit highs Thursday, snow chances growing Friday evening

A cold front that moved through over 24 hours ago will continue to impact our temperatures today.
With clouds now drifting out of the region, temperatures have been allowed rapidly cool as high pressure moves into the upper Midwest from Canada. This will allow for mostly clear skies through the day and help to settle the cold air across the region.
Highs today will only top out near 10 degrees with much of the region staying in the single digits. Breezy northerly winds this morning and into lunchtime will allow for feels like temps remain sub-zero through the majority of the day.
A clipper system will drift north of the area tomorrow bringing a warm front that will allow temperatures to rebound into the 30s by the afternoon before a cold front dives south dropping temperatures overnight and bringing some snow for the evening commute home. A light dusting is possible.