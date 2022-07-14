Forecast: Showers, storms to make for rainy Friday morning commute

It's been a good week for sun lovers these last few days. With low humidity and near normal temperatures, a lot of us have been able to step outdoors and enjoy the summertime fun, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
Rain, complete with a chance for moderate to heavy showers and even some potentially severe storms, returns to the area starting late Thursday night. The scattered activity will start as mainly showers until we head into the overnight and early Friday morning hours, when storms become a threat. Any storms that do develop could become severe as most of us are sitting under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe weather. No tornadoes are expected, but we could see a little hail alongside heavier rain and winds.
By Friday afternoon, this activity will continue to the southeast and out of our area. Partly sunny skies will be left coming into the weekend where a big warm up begins.