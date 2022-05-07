Forecast: Rain and wind ahead for Mother's Day Sunday

A beautiful Saturday will unfortunately not return for Mother's Day on Sunday as rain will move in early Sunday morning.
Moderate showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will move in early Sunday, with the heaviest of the activity west of I-35. As the line of showers moves east through the morning it will lose its punch as it approaches the Mississippi, but it will still be a wet way to end the weekend.
The possibility for a few spotty and isolated showers will exist into the late afternoon, but morning model trends are resulting to a drier outlook ahead storm chances Monday.
As the showers move east this evening, a clashing pressure gradient will develop between exiting high pressure currently over Minnesota and Iowa, and approaching low pressure from the west.
This tight pressure gradient will allow for some breezy conditions to exist Saturday evening through Sunday and for parts of Monday even. Wind gust nearing 30-40 mph will be possible, and the possibility of a high wind advisory for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa looks to be on the docket as stated by the National Weather Service in La Crosse.