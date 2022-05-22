Forecast: Rain and below average temperatures stick around this week

Another stretch of below average temperatures stick around to start the new week. Highs ranging between 10 to 15 degrees below the average will be in place to start the new week following a stretch of summertime temperatures in days past.
Showers return back to the region starting early Tuesday morning as another shortwave moves on in, with the bulk of the rain arriving late Tuesday. Accumulation totals for now look to be on the realm of half an inch to an inch of rain possible as the system moves on in.
Temperatures climb with each day in the 7 day, but don't expect any dramatic jumps as rain induced cooling may keep temperatures cooler for some. On the bright side, models are hinting at possible 80s by next weekend.