Forecast: Quiet Monday, rain and warmer weather return Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0

We'll continue to see the influence of the surface high pressure for Monday, but a gradual wind shift to westerly and southwesterly winds will allow for some warmer temps Monday.

Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are to be expected. It wont be till the evening on Monday that the surface high drifts eastward enough to reinforce some more moisture to help produce some showers late Monday, early Tuesday.

Highs back in the low to mid 80s are expected through the next 7 days. Rain prospects return Thursday/Friday.

