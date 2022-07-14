Forecast: Perfect Thursday, but storms return this evening and overnight

A near perfect weather day is in store for Thursday as blue skies dominate this morning.
Highs today will cruise easily into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Dew point temps wont be nearly as oppressive as they've been in days past (only in the upper 50s, low 60s).
As moisture along a steady stationary boundary southwest of the KIMT viewing this morning advances to the NE, so will associated moisture. This will set up the chances for some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder this evening as a fast moving wave of energy arrives from the Dakotas.
For now, a level 1 out of 5 risk exists for the KIMT viewing area for Thursday evening and Friday morning. Primary threats with this however remain mild with some gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threats.