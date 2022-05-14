Forecast: Near average temps return this week

Looking to this week, a zonal upper air pattern will transition to meridional by midday Sunday with upper level winds becoming more northerly.
Cooler/seasonal daytime highs will return to the forecast with highs in the 60s. Shower and storm chances will be in the forecast as well as a frontal boundary will drift south Tuesday increasing moisture along the front to support some showers and an isolated t-storm.
Temps start to increase a tad by the end of the week as a low ejects out of the Rockies increasing southerly winds and storm supporting features as highs return to the mid to upper 70s Thursday.