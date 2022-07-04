Forecast: Morning storms dissipate, afternoon storms still possible but odds lowering

Rain showers continue to exit the region through this afternoon. This will now be the window to watch for possible storms later on in the day, but how open is the window?
Strong area of warm air is now surging in from the southwest behind a warm front that will spike temperatures locally this afternoon. A prime environment for storms will be available, it just comes down to "if" storms develop and where they do so.
A layer of warmer air a few thousand feet above the surface will work to install a cap that may put a lid on severe storms till they reach Wisconsin. This will be a highly conditional storm threat this afternoon that will require a few working pieces to come together. If they do, the chance for strong wind gusts and hail will be possible with any developing storms. A tornado can not be ruled out.