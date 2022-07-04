 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Forecast: Morning storms dissipate, afternoon storms still possible but odds lowering

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe explainer.png

Rain showers continue to exit the region through this afternoon. This will now be the window to watch for possible storms later on in the day, but how open is the window?

Strong area of warm air is now surging in from the southwest behind a warm front that will spike temperatures locally this afternoon. A prime environment for storms will be available, it just comes down to "if" storms develop and where they do so.

A layer of warmer air a few thousand feet above the surface will work to install a cap that may put a lid on severe storms till they reach Wisconsin. This will be a highly conditional storm threat this afternoon that will require a few working pieces to come together. If they do, the chance for strong wind gusts and hail will be possible with any developing storms. A tornado can not be ruled out. 

Recommended for you