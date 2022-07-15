Forecast: Morning rain to impact high temps today, but warmer weather returns for the weekend

Scattered showers and storms this morning have allowed for some surface cooling across the region as temperatures sit steady in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.
How much rain some have seen this morning will dictate how warm they get later on as the atmosphere tries to recover with surface warming this afternoon as the clouds depart.
Expect a range of temperatures this afternoon from mid 70s to low 80s with an average somewhere into the upper 70s for most. Temperatures do rebound this weekend as we warm up again in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The chance for even some 90s exists for some next week.