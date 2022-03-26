Forecast: More sun returns on Sunday

Sunday presents another beautiful nd mostly cloud free day across the region has approaching high pressure dominates the forecast till Monday.
Morning: Expect a chilly start to the morning as temperatures will range between the low to mid teens across the region. Although it is possible for a few single digits, cloud coverage overnight and some breezy conditions will likely make that limited. Temperatures rebound into the afternoon. Wind chill values will likely be near zero overnight.
Afternoon: Highs on Sunday will settle into the low to mid 30s once again. Northerly winds through the day will help to keep temps mild.
Evening: Overnight lows once again will work into the mid to upper teens with a few low 20s hanging on by Monday morning. More cloud coverage however works into the forecast zone to start the new week.
Long Range: Looking through the 7 day, a pattern shift will introduce our next weather maker for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday. A surface low will deepen as it departs the Rockies early Tuesday morning before entering into the upper Midwest. Rain showers late Tuesday through Wednesday are likely before a transition to snow arrives on Thursday as the cold air wraps around the backside of the system. Precip amounts both rain and snow are still to be determined do to low probability of accuracy this far out.
Stay tuned to ST3 for the latest through this weeks forecast.