Forecast: Mild temperatures stick around to start the workweek

After a beautiful weekend across the region temperatures will once again trend mild and above average to start the new workweek.
An anomalous ridge of high pressure will dominate much of the Rockies for the first half of the week. This ridge will continue to push east through Monday helping to introduce a wave of some more spring like weather to much of the Midwest.
Keep in mind, regions that have seen enhanced snow cover over the past few weeks will likely trend cooler than others as we saw on Saturday and Sunday. Regardless, a sense of relief from the harsh reality of winter seems to be on the doorstep trying to make its way in.
Monday
For Monday, expect a similar style forecast to what we have already seen over the weekend with temperatures trending cool to start, but gradually warming as we enter the afternoon and evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with generally more clouds noticeable than seen between Saturday and Sunday.
Highs across the region will range form the upper 30s, 40s and potentially near 50 degrees for some. On Sunday, both Forest City and Algona managed to work well into the 40s. A generous stretch of temperatures like this will easily decrease the present snow depth, helping to see a return of warmer temperatures in the coming weeks.
By the evening, temperatures will fight to cool down as overnight lows will falls into the 20s across the forecast area.
Long Range
Looking through the rest of the week signs towards on and off precip chances will remain likely thanks to a few fast moving clipper systems after midweek. The general northwest to southeast flow in the upper levels is prime for either bringing these clipper systems either directly overhead or just to our north. Either way, these chances will be monitored through the upcoming work.
Better chances for accumulating snow and or rain opportunities seems to be continuing to highlight the end of the week heading into the weekend as model guidance continues to focus in on a developing systems originating from the Rockies. Still plenty of time head of this so expect changes in the forecast by the middle of the week.