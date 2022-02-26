Forecast: Mild Sunday to wrap up a beautiful weekend

We are tracking a mild Sunday to wrap up what has been a beautiful weekend across the region.
A few clouds will start off our Sunday and a few may try to stick around through the day but more clearing will prevail as we will see more sunshine and mild temperatures to finish off the weekend.
Short Range:
Temperatures will range from the upper 20s, low 30s and even some mid to upper 30s are not out the question. Sunday will trend similar to what we saw on Saturday. Varying snow depths will allow for temperatures to trend a tad cooler in some spots than others. Regardless, a steady climb to warmer, and above average temperatures to start the new week will help to slow decrease the present snow pack.
Long Range:
Over the next 6-10 days we sit in a equal chance of seeing both above average and below average temps thanks to a very meridional pattern across the lower 48 allowing for troughing to develop out west while ridging surges through the deep south and Mid-Atlantic states. This will set up the chance for some systems to try to develop as we work into the weekend, and next week giving us the opportunity for a mixed bag of precip opportunities from snow to rain. This is still far out in time however so changes are likely in the forecast.