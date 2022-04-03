Forecast: Mild Monday to start the new week, rain returns Tuesday

A fast moving low pressure system will continue to work out of the region Monday morning following light overnight showers.
As the low treks east, the associated clouds will do the same through the afternoon and into the early evening. Temperatures will try to warm into the mid 40s.
Heading into the evening a weak area of high pressure will move through the upper Midwest turning winds to out of the south and east by the evening and overnight. Southerly winds will continue into Tuesday allowing temperatures to approach 50 degrees as we begin to track once again a multiday midweek system.
Preicp prospects will likely be in the form of rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday before a possible transition to snow wraps in on Thursday. Given our history with similar setups with just the past few weeks, a mixed bag of solutions will be possible.
Plus, surface temperatures will remain above freezing for the next 7 days thus melting any snow that may attempt to accumulate. Cold and elevated surfaces would be the only possible locations for accumulation to develop.
Moral of the story, we still have plenty of time to go till this would attempt to verify so changes in forecast are to be expected.