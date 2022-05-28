Forecast: Keeping an eye on storm chances Sunday and Monday

A warm Memorial Day weekend is underway but storm chances may also be nearby for Sunday and Monday.
A steady trough axis continues to dig into the pacific southwest this afternoon setting the scene for an active weather pattern across the Upper Midwest through the second half of the holiday weekend. Multiple shortwave ripples in the 500mb ascent axis will allow for two rounds of potentially strong to severe storms locally and to the west of I-35.
The only thing standing in the way of this evolving into a larger threat is the positioning of a stout capping inversion stretched across SE Minnesota + Central and NE Iowa on Sunday, and part of Monday.
This layer of relatively warm air (~14-16°C) around 700mb will provide a lid to inhibit towering convection producing severe storms. Therefore, as the severe storms develop west of I-35 and move east, they continue to weaken as they approach the local forecast zone. This looks to be the theme for both threats.
Monday's difference is the cap does appear a tad bit weaker, so remnants of stronger storms west of I-35 may still have some bite as they approach but the threat drop-off east of 35 will be dramatic. We will continue to monitor through the weekend.