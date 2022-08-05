Forecast: Heavy rainfall possible this weekend

We are monitoring the chance for heavy rainfall across Minnesota and Iowa this weekend as heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move over the same locations for extended periods.
Ample moisture will flow north Friday night through Saturday morning/afternoon that will be supportive of heavy downpours and possible localized urban streets flooding as a cold front slices through Saturday. The storms/downpours are expected to travel over the same spots (training), which will help aid high accumulation values. Additional rain on Sunday will add to totals from Saturday.
Its is important to note that this graphic shows the percentage of risk for exceeding Flash Flood guidance. This is different from the convective outlooks that we post for severe storms. Please be mindful of the legend at the bottom.