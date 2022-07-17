FORECAST: Heat returns Monday, heat index in the mid to upper 90s

The summertime style heat returns Monday as high temps will soar into the 90s.
Along with the heat, humidity values will also enter the tropical category helping to create some serious heat index values. This will need to be watched tomorrow as feels like temperatures could easily hit the upper 90s and near triple digits for some.
It will be important take heat safety seriously f you plan to be outdoors for extended periods of time. Be sure to stay hydrated through the day to help eliminate the possibility of heat related illness.
Temperatures and heat index values will be similar for Tuesday.