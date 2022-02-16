Forecast: Falling Temps Through Wednesday, Teens For Thursday

We are halfway through the week and waking up to some mild temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, even some 40s across the region this morning.
Don't expect these to stick around for long though as a sharp cold front is moving through this morning allowing temperatures to drop through the day and bringing some breezy conditions on the backside of it. Wind gust could stand in the range of 25-30 MPH through the day before easing off into the evening.
A stray flurry is possible as a developing snowstorm moves through parts of the Midwest both today and tomorrow bringing the opportunity once again for high accumulations to both southern Iowa and across central and Northeastern Illinois. The cold front moving through our region this morning will continue to move the system south well away from the viewing area.
Cold air moving in today will allow for overnight lows and early morning temps to be in the single digits.