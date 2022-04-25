Forecast: Dry Tuesday, rain prospects increase for second half of the week

Tuesday will stay on the drier side of the spectrum with some much welcomed sunshine, but changes back to rain chances are around in the second half of the forecast.
High pressure working across the deep south will allow for some moisture to surge northward over the next 6 days. It will be this moisture, along with a clashing air mass that will allow for the setup for a few isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two for the second half of the week.
By the weekend we are tracking our next weather maker in the form of a large low pressure system that will bring severe weather to the Plains and enhance rain prospects for the weekend.
For now, the strongest storms look to remain across southern and southeastern Iowa.