...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds 25 to 30 mph or greater with
gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on east west roadways. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Forecast: Conditional storm threat lingers for Monday

An environment favorable for producing strong to severe storms will be present Monday afternoon and into the evening time frame.

Strong atmospheric energy will stretch from central Iowa and into Minnesota. Warm surface temperatures following the passing of the warm front mixed with a rich environment for storms will mix to try and eliminate a steady cap in place in the atmosphere limiting storm development.

Models this afternoon continue to show midday mixing allowing for the cap to break prior to interaction with an advancing cold front from the west, but cloud coverage through the day and afternoon will attempt at suppressing such events from occurring.

As the frontal boundary moves east, the question of how strong of lift present, mixed with the amount of capping eliminated along the boundary will determine the genesis of t-storms in the evening and they're overall type.

If the cap can fully break, and hold off, a short window of thunderstorms with the possibility of producing large hail and a few tornadoes would be likely. The period for these surface based thunderstorms will be brief prior to the regeneration of the cap as the sun sets, but the possibility is there.

If the cap intensity is lowered but not entirely depleted, elevated thunderstorms posing a wind and hail risk as they approach the Mississippi River will be the mode.

We are continuing to monitor this conditional storm threat this evening. Stay tuned to StormTeam 3 both on air and online for the latest.

