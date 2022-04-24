Forecast: Breezy start to the week, rain prospects increase in second half

3 Things To Know
- Cool and Breezy Start
- Temps rebound by Midweek
- Rain Prospects Increase for Second Half of the week
Following a busy Saturday, Sunday presented a calm but breezy and overcast finish to the weekend.
Entering the new week the story for the first half will be the below average temperatures. The good news however is that each day we get warmer leading up to midweek.
Saturdays frontal boundary (cold front) allowed for Sunday to see some cooler temperatures than what we saw on Saturday as the cooler air starts to swing south.
Expects highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s to kick off the new week. Given that we will still remain under the influence of a rather large upper level low pressure system, the clouds and the wind will stick around Monday.
Waking up Monday morning you'll defiantly need the jacket as feels like temps may be in the upper teens and low 20s as once again winds may gust close to 30-35 mph through the day with sustain winds between 10-20 mph.
Once again the breeze will be around for the start of Tuesday but the good news here is that we will start to see the clouds decrease early in the morning and through the day. the wind will do the same as the low exits the Midwest and high pressure takes over. Keep in mind this is a large system, it will take some time for it to move it out.
Clouds build back in Wednesday as we rebound into the 50s. Winds transition back to out the east thanks to the arrival of another low exiting the Rockies. By Thursday, associated rain prospects pick up. This will continue into Friday as lingering showers stick around.
With each day in the second half of the week, temperatures inch closer and closer to average.