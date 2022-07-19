Forecast: Breezy conditions expected to stay through midweek

Winds began to pick up quickly as a few scattered showers and storms moved through the area Tuesday morning. The winds, coming predominantly from the south and southwest, have already brought gusts reaching near the 40 mph mark in both Rochester and Mason City.
As more sunshine peeks through, these windspeeds have the potential to increase for the Tuesday evening commute, which could make things tricky for motorists. High profile vehicles, such as box trucks and SUVs, could feel more of a push than others. Small, unsecured objects may be blown around by these winds as well.
As a weak cold front passes the area and the sun sets, winds will be taking a brief break. For our Wednesday, winds will be out of the west. This will usher in some drier air which will help bring down dew points. However, once we get back into the warmer afternoon hours, winds will once again pick up. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will hold steady through Wednesday afternoon before becoming calm after sunset.