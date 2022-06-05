Forecast: Below average temperatures and rain chances continue

A stretch of below average high temperatures will continue into the upcoming week following a below average weekend.
High temps in the 60s over the weekend will continue into the new workweek thanks in part to a steady pattern in place over the lower 48. Zonal (west to east) flow will prevail into midweek not only trapping the warmer climate south of the boundary, but also allowing for fast moving ripples to develop as the boundary collides with an upper level disturbance entering Ontario Monday setting the stage for rain prospects this week.
Once the ridge to the west starts to amplify by Wednesday, surface high pressure will prevail temporarily across the mid section of the US, providing some relief from the overcast skies and rain before it returns Friday.