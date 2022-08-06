Forecast: Areal Flood Watch issued for heavy rainfall Saturday night.

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet
and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage
and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota
border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it
were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an
increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty
in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be
over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cerro
Gordo County through 730 PM CDT...

At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Mason City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and additional rainfall up to one
inch.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways,
low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks.

Locations impacted include...
Mason City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Forecast: Areal Flood Watch issued for heavy rainfall Saturday night.

  • Updated
  • 0
areal flood.png
We are closely monitoring a marathon of rain across Minnesota and Iowa over the next 24 hours that will pose the risk of some urban and street flooding. Storms will move over the same locations through Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.
RAIN.png
 
Rain rates at times could be around 1"/hour with totals approaching 2-4" inches in some spots. Along with this, we are also monitoring a level 2 risk for severe storms that will play a role in the rain totals expected. The primary threat with these thunderstorms will be the risk of hail, gusty winds, and high rain rates.
 
Stay tuned with StormTeam3 on air and online for the latest.
Flood Safety.png

