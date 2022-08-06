Forecast: Areal Flood Watch issued for heavy rainfall Saturday night.

We are closely monitoring a marathon of rain across Minnesota and Iowa over the next 24 hours that will pose the risk of some urban and street flooding. Storms will move over the same locations through Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.
Rain rates at times could be around 1"/hour with totals approaching 2-4" inches in some spots. Along with this, we are also monitoring a level 2 risk for severe storms that will play a role in the rain totals expected. The primary threat with these thunderstorms will be the risk of hail, gusty winds, and high rain rates.
Stay tuned with StormTeam3 on air and online for the latest.