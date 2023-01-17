 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Forager Brewery participates in 'Rochester Restaurant Week'

  • Updated
  • 0

If you've been waiting to try a new place in the Med City, now is your chance during this first-time celebration.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you've been waiting to try a restaurant in Rochester, now is your chance as the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week is underway. That means that more than 30 local restaurants are offering some special menu choices and discounts through Sunday. Forager Brewery is one of them. Like many other local restaurants, Forager Brewery pushed through some tough times during the pandemic. Part-time workers had to step away so Forager Brewery could focus on keeping their full-time workers employed. The business also added pre-prepared takeout meals to their menu to pull in more customers. Annie Henderson, the owner, said Forager Brewery is happy to participate in Rochester Restaurant Week.

“It’s been really great for it to be a new program this year. When Bill talked to us about joining up with Roch-Rochester Restaurant Week, we were super excited that they were going to roll that out for 2023, especially just shedding light on, like, all the local restaurants after we’d had a rough couple of years altogether,” Henderson said.

If you're interested, this celebration runs through Sunday. You can see which places are participating here.

