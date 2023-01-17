Forager Brewery participates in 'Rochester Restaurant Week'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you've been waiting to try a restaurant in Rochester, now is your chance as the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week is underway. That means that more than 30 local restaurants are offering some special menu choices and discounts through Sunday. Forager Brewery is one of them. Like many other local restaurants, Forager Brewery pushed through some tough times during the pandemic. Part-time workers had to step away so Forager Brewery could focus on keeping their full-time workers employed. The business also added pre-prepared takeout meals to their menu to pull in more customers. Annie Henderson, the owner, said Forager Brewery is happy to participate in Rochester Restaurant Week.
“It’s been really great for it to be a new program this year. When Bill talked to us about joining up with Roch-Rochester Restaurant Week, we were super excited that they were going to roll that out for 2023, especially just shedding light on, like, all the local restaurants after we’d had a rough couple of years altogether,” Henderson said.
If you're interested, this celebration runs through Sunday. You can see which places are participating here.