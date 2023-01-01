 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and
freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north
central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations
by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant
uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing
accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice
amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in
addition to power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one
half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school

Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school

Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.

“I’m really excited to have a community like Rochester that supports all sorts of different fundraisers across town. Usually, can find a bunch of them, and I feel very strongly about being a participant and offering a-a place to have those fundraisers held," Austin Jevne, a founder of Forager Brewery, said.

Forager Brewery is going to host an open mic night and trivia tomorrow.

