Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
“I’m really excited to have a community like Rochester that supports all sorts of different fundraisers across town. Usually, can find a bunch of them, and I feel very strongly about being a participant and offering a-a place to have those fundraisers held," Austin Jevne, a founder of Forager Brewery, said.
Forager Brewery is going to host an open mic night and trivia tomorrow.