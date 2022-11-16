For the first time in more than a decade, more students are going to Iowa's community colleges

DES MOINES, Iowa – Enrollment at Iowa’s 15 community colleges has gone up for the first time in over a decade.
The Iowa Department of Education says fall community college enrollment increased by 502 students to 82,251. That’s a 0.6 percent increase from fall 2021 enrollment of 81,749. Nationally, community college enrollment dropped 0.4 percent in fall 2022. The Iowa Depart of Education says this is the first time more students are attending the state’s community colleges since enrollment peaked at 106,597 students in 2010.
“Increasing community college enrollment bucks the national trend and recent historical trends,” says Jeremy Varner, administrator for the Iowa Department of Education’s Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Preparation. “Even with a strong labor market, we are seeing increasing enrollment, particularly in career-technical fields which lead to high-demand careers.”
Enrollment in career and technical education programs increased 3.2 percent over fall 2021 and high school students taking concurrent enrollment courses increased 4.2 percent. There were more high school students taking concurrent enrollment courses, up 4.2 percent over last fall, and enrollment of traditional-age students (under the age of 25) grew increased 1.3 percent while part-time enrollment increased 1.8 percent, representing an all-time high of 65.9 percent of total fall students.
Fewer students enrolled in online courses this fall at Iowa’s community colleges. A total of 35,576 students enrolled in at least one online course, a 4.0 percent decrease from 2021. But that number is up from 2019, prior to the pandemic, when 33,655 students enrolled in at least one online class.