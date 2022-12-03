ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a foot care clinic at The Landing MN today for people experiencing unstable housing. Medical students gave the guests foot soaks. Physicians provided specialty care, such as a screening for diabetic nerve damage. Both socks and shoes were offered at no cost. Zhenya Knyazhanskaya, a member of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said events like these provide the students with an important out-of-classroom learning experience.
“Having them sit down, be vulnerable in front of us, taking off their shoes and socks and putting their feet in water, and we can just sit next to them and talk to them about their life. That’s really important and that’s, like, a really humbling experience and a great privilege and something we really don’t get in the first two years of med school," Knyazhanskaya said.
The Zumbro Valley Medical Society organized the event, and they hope to offer more community clinics in the future.