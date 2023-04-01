"Fools Five Road Race" raises funds for cancer research

LEWISTON, Minn.-The 45th annual "Fools Five Road Race" happened today. There was an eight kilometer race and a family-friendly one-mile race. All of the donations received will go toward cancer research. The theme of this year's race was "You are...inspiration." Dan Goss, one of the race directors, said he personally knows how important it is to have an event like this one.
“I have a nephew who is a two-time cancer survivor, and his-he is my inspiration, and that’s why I’m here doing it along with everyone else in this organization. We’re here to provide that support for everyone who’s been impacted by cancer," Goss said.
This is Minnesota's oldest road race for cancer research. The race raised more than $105,000 last year.