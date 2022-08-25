Food service workers picket outside of Mayo Clinic for fair wages

ROCHESTER, Minn-Food service employees that work at Mayo Clinic picketed for fair wages in front of the hospital's Mayo building on Thursday.
The workers, who are a part of the SEIU Healthcare Union, said their employer, Morrison, proposed a new contract that would replace their union healthcare insurance and raise wages by 5% over the next three years.
Jamie Gulley, the president of SEIU, said the proposal is unacceptable for workers that have shouldered the weight of staffing shortages and working through a pandemic.
"They have made some insulting offers to our membership who have worked through the pandemic. We have had a significant staffing shortage. We have worked tons of overtime to make sure the patients are taken care of and fed and get the right diets, the right food. We are very proud to be part of the care team here at Mayo Clinic and very disappointed at Morrison's proposal that would take us backwards in terms of pay and benefits," Gulley said.
Food service worker Barbara Andrew said staffing conditions has made it difficult for her to enjoy what she does.
"They are very disrespectful about them working, about our paychecks are not right a lot of the time, about how our workers are being treated. Downtown we have 30 some managers and like 80 employees and they keep telling us they can not hire for five years. They have not been able to hire they say and to me that means they need to raise their bottom line. We are working short we are struggling all of the time. You are just scared of what happens when you go into work of how overworked you are going to be that day," Andrew said.
Gully said the union will be return to the negotiating table with Morrison in Sep.