Food or medicine? Inflation squeezing retirees in Argentina

Paulina Najnudel poses for a portrait at the Caballito and Villa Crespo, a recreational day center for retirees, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The 85-year-old said she worked as a clothing designer and had her own factory until 2001 and that now she can't afford to pay rent, utilities and daily expenses, adding that it's "sad" after having worked so many years. Today, her children support her financially. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)