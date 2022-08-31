Food assistance demand remains high at the Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army in Rochester said food assistance demand still remains high as inflation continues to drive up prices for groceries.
On Friday, The Salvation Army said 65 households visited its food shelf, which is triple the amount of people that normally need food assistance in one day.
Candace Voeller, who is one of the majors at The Salvation Army, said all of its food is donated by individuals in the community or from companies like Hy-Vee.
Voeller said The Salvation Army is currently looking for breakfast food donations, among other items.
"Right now we could really use breakfast items. Cereal, pancake mixes, syrup, oatmeal, things like that would be a good way to start, especially kids, off in the morning when they are ready to start school next week. We also need protein items. Canned chicken, tuna, those types of things or boxed meals like hamburger helper. Things that would help supply an entire meal for a family," Voeller said.
Click here if you would like more information about how to donate to The Salvation Army.