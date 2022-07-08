Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon.
It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 62-year-old woman from Grand Meadow was driving a Buick Enclave south and a 43-year-old man from Spring Valley was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
There were two passengers in the Passat, a 43-year-old woman from Spring Valley and an 18-year-old male from Spring Valley. The State Patrol says there were injuries but the names and condition of those involved have not been released.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Fire Department assisted at the scene.