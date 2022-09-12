Flu vaccine sign-up deadline approaches for RPS students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The deadline to sign you child up for a flu shot at Rochester Public Schools is quickly approaching.
Parents and guardians have two more days to register their child until the deadline closes on Wednesday at 11pm.
The effort is being led by the Southeast Minnesota Immunization Connection.
According to the organization's website private insurance covers routine vaccine with no out-of-pocket expenses and the Minnesota Vaccines for Children program covers them at low or no-cost to those who qualify.
RPS says it's important to sign kids up for the vaccine this year since masking is becoming less and less prevalent across the district.
Health service coordinator Leah Bancroft explained, "Many people, as you look around the community, are no longer wearing their mask as some of the COVID mitigation has been peeled back. So, I think this year, you'll see an increase in the number of students who are potentially transmitting the influenza virus. So, I think this year is really important to have our students immunized with the flu."
Other districts participating in the program with Olmsted County schools include the Kasson/Mantorville and Pine Island Independent School District.
