Flu vaccine now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says the flu vaccine is now available at its more than 275 pharmacy locations in eight states.
The grocery store chain says no appointment or prescription is necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized, and tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes. And while anyone can become sick with the flu, the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to serious health complications such as pneumonia, sinus infections, ear infections, and bronchitis if they contract the illness.
Hy-Vee says its pharmacists will conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular- and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.
Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Hy-Vee’s Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.
People can schedule their flu vaccination, if they wish, and complete their vaccine consent form in advance online by visiting www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.
Hy-Vee will also be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health mobile trailers. Employers who wish to schedule an onsite clinic for their employees can email vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com for more details.